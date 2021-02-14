Valentine's Day

Newborn Babies Show Off Homemade Hats for Valentine's Day

Newborn babies at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano showed off their Valentine's Day spirit with homemade hats donated by nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"Celebrating the holidays in the hospital can be overwhelming and scary," said Courtney Sanders, a nurse in the NICU at Texas Health Plano.

"We're trying to help parents mark the moment in a positive light and give them a photo to help capture their little one's sweetness."

Sanders, along with six other NICU nurses, came up with the idea to crochet the hats and take photos. It's also a gift to parents and families of babies who are spending Valentine's Day in the hospital this year.

"Babies are only little for a short time and we want parents to feel like they're not missing out on any of their children's 'firsts' - that includes Valentine's Day," Sanders said.

This article tagged under:

Valentine's DayPlanoTexas Health Presbyterian Hospital
