New Year traditions that might bring some luck

New Year’s is a time to reflect on the past and start fresh.

To set a good tone for the new year many people make resolutions, while some people participate in traditions to bring them good luck.

We’ve compiled a list of New Year’s traditions from around the world, check them out below.

Southern Superstitions

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

It is a common practice in the southern United States to eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. The beans and leafy greens represent coins and money symbolizing luck, knowledge and wealth. The tradition stems from several places including West Africa, Europe and the south. Over the years the traditions have morphed together and can be seen in dishes like Hoppin’ John or Cowboy Caviar. There are several ways of preparing the dish, but the most important part is the black-eyed peas.

Round and Round

Circles are thought to bring prosperity in the new year, which is why several cultures eat round foods or wear polka dots on New Year’s Eve. In the Philippines it is tradition to eat 12 round fruits, one for each month, to ensure a good year.

Brazilian Beliefs

The Portuguese-speaking country has a few superstitions for the new year. White is worn on New Year’s Eve to invite good luck and peace into people's lives. If you’re feeling extra lucky, it is also common for people to run into the ocean and jump over waves. Make sure you know what you want because you get one wish for each wave.

Tik Tok Trends

You may remember the trends of people sitting under tables eating 12 grapes or running around the house with an empty suitcase. These trends stem from Latin countries and invite different luck into the new year.

Eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight comes from Spain. While most participants expected it to help them find love in the new year, the 12 grapes are supposed to bring you luck. However, if you don’t finish all 12 grapes before the bells finish chiming you might not be granted the good fortune.

In Columbia, people walk around the block with empty suitcases to encourage travel in the new year.

Smashing Good Time

Watch your step, smashing plates or fruit on doorsteps is common in some cultures. In Denmark, people smash plates on friends' and families’ doors to release any negative energy and wish them good luck in the new year. Similarly in Greece. families smash pomegranates on doorsteps. It is believed that pomegranates represent abundance and fertility.

Make Some Noise

This food tradition is a little different. In Ireland, families bang stale Christmas bread on the walls to chase bad spirits out of the home. Some people bang pots and pans for the same idea, and the tradition is celebrated in other places like the UK and Australia.

Similarly in Japan, temples around the country ring the bells 108 times to represent the cleansing of 108 worldly possessions.

Wish Everyone Good Luck

Make sure everyone has a good year, even the livestock. It's tradition to rise early and wish a “Happy New Year’ to all the farm animals in Belgium, so they have a good farming year.

Don’t Get Burned

Most people pop some bubbly for the occasion, but in Russia they add something special to their glasses. People will write a wish on a piece of paper and burn it, then they place the ashes into their champagne glass.

Leap Into the New Year

Starting the New Year in Denmark is very literal. At midnight people will line up on chairs and jump “into the New Year” at midnight.

Open a Window

Leaving the windows and doors open allows the past year to leave and ushers in the New Year. This tradition is practiced in many places, but in Puerto Rico they dump a bucket of water out the window and sprinkle some sugar to attract good luck.