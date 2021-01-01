New Year, New Beginnings, New Babies at North Texas Hospitals

There is no better way to write a new chapter for the new year than by welcoming a new baby to the world.

"Khalil, look," Marquis Hall said as he held his newborn son up to the camera. "I've been ready now for like a month. I've been ready to see how he looks."

Khalil Hall was born a few weeks early, at 3 a.m. New Year's Day at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center Fort Worth.

"I just wanted a healthy baby boy," Khalil's mother Cyless Jackson said.

"She just wanted a girl," Hall said laughing.

Khalil is Jackson's fourth child, all of them boys.

"It's just a blessing to have any child on any day," Hall said. "But it's more of a blessing to have him on New Year's Day because it's new beginnings, new year, and a new start. Fresh start for everything."

Among the other North Texas babies celebrating a birthday Friday: Ashley Garcia, born at 12:11 a.m. at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, and Lucas Olivaras, born at Methodist Charlton at the same time. They were followed by Mariyah Smith at Methodist Richardson, and Malaysia Dodson at Methodist Mansfield.