New video shows gunman who targeted family in Sunnyvale, reward increased

Sunnyvale Police have released a new video they hope will lead to the arrest of a man who opened fire on a family's vehicle last month, killing a woman, injuring her brother and critically wounding his three young children.

The video released Monday shows a black sedan pulling into the Riverstone Trail Townhomes on 201 Planters Road. The vehicle stops behind a parked pickup truck and a man hops out of the passenger side and runs toward the truck.

There is no audio in the video, but police said the man then fired several shots at the family before running back to the car and speeding away. As the gunman drove away, a man injured in the shooting can be seen running through the parking lot.

Tyesha Merritt, 27, of Mesquite, was killed in the shooting. Her brother and his three children were critically injured but police said they've all since recovered. Merritt's brother, police said, is the one seen running away from the pickup truck.

Police have described the gunman's vehicle as a late model black Toyota Camry with custom wheels. A second video clip showed the vehicle before the shooting near the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Belt Line Road in Mesquite.

Witnesses described the shooter as a Black man, more than six feet tall and weighing about 230 pounds. He was wearing a mask. No description of the driver was available.

Officials have not released a motive for the attack.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8799. Tipsters may remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect(s).