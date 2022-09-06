New Video Shows Confrontation Before Shots Fired at Irving Mall

A new video obtained by NBC 5 shows the chaotic moments at a North Texas mall when a man opened fire Sunday afternoon.

The surveillance video appears to show a couple walking toward an exit at the Irving Mall. At the same time, a man in a light-colored shirt enters the mall and immediately confronts a man carrying a bag and a child in a car carrier.

The man appears to dodge a punch before putting down the bag and child carrier and pulling out a weapon and pointing it at the man.

Police said several shots were fired and that no one was struck.

The person who was shot at, police said, is not cooperating in the investigation.

Irving Police are continuing to work to identify the man who fired the weapon. At this time, no arrests have been made.

The mall was evacuated Sunday afternoon and reopened on Monday morning.