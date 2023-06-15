New Texas Beach Watch Program will send alerts on bacteria levels

The Texas Beach Watch Program allows Texas to receive alerts from the Texas General Land Office about bacteria levels on beaches.

Dawn Buckingham, a Texas Land Commissioner, encourages Texans to sign up to receive alerts. Those who sign up can specify what beaches they want to be notified about.

Water is tested every week for the presence of Enterococcus bacteria (fecal indicator bacteria) from March until October and every other week November through February under the program, according to Buckingham.

Advisories are issued when bacteria levels exceed the standard set by the EPA, lasting a minimum of 24 hours. The public may use a beach under an advisory if local authorities have not closed the beach, but is discouraged to.