New Social Media Challenge Offers Reward to Stay Off Social Platforms

In this photo illustration, the logos of the messaging applications, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook are displayed on the screen of an Apple iPhone on March 15, 2019 in Paris, France.
Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

A new social media challenge will pay users money to stay off social media for 25 days.

Many went hours without Facebook or Instagram during Monday's outage, but now a new challenge is asking people to stay off social media voluntarily for a chance to win a big prize.

To win the "All Home Connections" social media detox challenge, users must stay off social media for 25 days.

The contest is affiliated with AT&T.

The rules are:

  • Delete all social media apps for 25 days
  • Set goals
  • Track your mood
  • Share your experience

One winner will be rewarded with $2,500.

You can apply to take part in the challenge by submitting an application by Oct. 25.

