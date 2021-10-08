New Social Media Challenge Offers Reward to Stay Off Social Platforms

A new social media challenge will pay users money to stay off social media for 25 days.
Many went hours without Facebook or Instagram during Monday's outage, but now a new challenge is asking people to stay off social media voluntarily for a chance to win a big prize.
To win the "All Home Connections" social media detox challenge, users must stay off social media for 25 days.
The contest is affiliated with AT&T.
The rules are:
- Delete all social media apps for 25 days
- Set goals
- Track your mood
- Share your experience
One winner will be rewarded with $2,500.
You can apply to take part in the challenge by submitting an application by Oct. 25.