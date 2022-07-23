New Sensory Gym in Plano Welcomes Kids of All Abilities

A new sensory gym in Plano, We Rock the Spectrum, is a new experience that is a safe place where kids with autism and other different abilities can come and be kids.

“We really are a place where we celebrate all differences,” said Taylor Wiesner with We Rock the Spectrum.

They can swing, zipline, jump on the trampoline – and never have to feel like they or their parents should say sorry.

“Your kid can come in screaming, or stemming. If they’re having a rough time we have a calming room,” said Wiesner.

Some special needs families said they had bad experiences at other gyms where they were asked to leave. Organizers said this gym though will help kids socialize and get stronger while having fun.

“Every part of our gym is accommodated for a child with special needs. One of our missions is 'play with a purpose,'" Wiesner said. "So while kids think that they’re playing, they’re really working on motor planning, balance, and strength and coordination."

The sensory children’s gym has expanded into a franchise.