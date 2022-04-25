New Report: Texas Among Worst States for Available Affordable Rental Housing

A new report shows Texas is among the worst states in the country for renters looking for an affordable place to live.



The National Low Income Housing Coalition found Texas tied for sixth place for states with the least amount of available rental housing for low income families.

NBC 5 Anchor Brittney Johnson discussed the findings with Clare Losey, Assistant Research Economist for the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Losey has published several articles on affordability in the Texas housing market. She says there are several major factors impacting affordability, including costs and trends related to land, laws, labor, lumber, and lending. She said Texas also remains relatively affordable compared to other parts of the country and that city and state leaders should consider policy changes to allow for more developer incentives, inclusionary zoning and higher density housing.

"We as a state are going to have to very carefully consider or reconsider, if you will, the types of housing that we're citing on the ground, ie our traditional single family low density housing model is probably not going to work into the foreseeable future. It's already not working right now, especially in larger cities and rapidly growing areas," Losey said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

NLIHC is advocating for lawmakers to invest more resources into addressing the affordable housing crisis. You can read state specific data from the report here.