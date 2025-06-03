New redistricting map approved 3-2 by Tarrant County Commissioners Court

After nearly five hours of public comment and debate between Judge Tim O’Hare and commissioners, a new redistricting map was approved Tuesday afternoon.

The vote, 3-2, came after two attempts by Commissioner Roderick Miles Jr. to postpone the consideration of adopting Map 7.

“This process was launched without new data and done without public dialogue,” Miles said.

Both motions by Miles failed 2-3.

Ultimately, O’Hare, along with Commissioners Matt Krause and Manny Rodriguez, voted to approve Map 7 created by Public Interest Legal Firm or PILF. Maps 6 and 7 were created less than a week ago after the last public meeting.

The firm, however, never responded to requests to clarify what criteria and data were used to draft the maps.

“They have to answer to taxpayers who are paying the bill,” Commissioner Alisa Simmons said. “They’ll answer to me.”

At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, O’Hare went on record to state that attorneys with PILF would be available to answer legal questions. Representatives for the firm were not sitting in the audience.

“They’ll be back there to answer legal questions, and if you don’t have legal questions, they won’t be here,” O’Hare told Simmons.

Simmons requested a staff member to verify what room the attorneys were in. According to Simmons’ staff member, no representatives for PILF were ever located in the area identified by court staff.

More than 200 people signed up to speak during public comment on Tuesday. The turnout resulted in a nearly full courtroom, two overflow rooms, and long lines outside the meeting.

Inside the courtroom, O’Hare acknowledged there would likely be strong emotions and would, however, maintain decorum to ensure public safety. O’Hare kicked out a total of five people from the courtroom, including one woman who clapped in support of a comment made during public comment. O’Hare also had a man removed who called him a racist.

OPPONENTS OF REDISTRICTING MAPS

“This will cost taxpayers millions in court costs,” Allison Compalo said.

“The cracking and packing of a minority district (are) a mockery of our Democracy,” Reverand Ryan Price said. “This is unfair, unethical, illegal, and it’s mighty ugly.”

“Represent us all and leave the map alone,” Lavone Cockrell said.

“We will litigate. We will see you in the courts,” another woman said.

SUPPORTS OF REDISTRICTING MAPS

“Please. Please. Please vote for the most conservative map,” Laurie Seagull said.

“Stop the hate and victimhood,” Donna Collins said in reference to accusations of gerrymandering.

“Make sure our conservative values are upheld, limited government, fiscal conservatism,” a woman said.

“Please don’t Dallas my Tarrant,” Joy Newman said.

Mayors of Mansfield, Arlington, and Forest Hill were also present Tuesday to voice their opposition and citing concerns over legality.

“Any redistricting deserves collaboration, most importantly time,” Mayor Michael Evans of Mansfield said.

“We urge this court to delay redistricting until new data is available,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said.

While the county website allowed for community submission of maps, voters like Pablo Calderon, who created a map, called the submission process confusing and disappointing. He questioned if his or any of the public maps were truly taken into consideration and incorporated into the maps created by PILF.

“None of them are on your agenda attachments posted three days ago,” Calderon told the court.

According to Simmons, nine maps were submitted by the public. However, she said they were not given copies of those maps until Monday.

Even after Tuesday’s vote, it is likely not the end of the debate as a series of legal challenges to the map are expected in the coming days.