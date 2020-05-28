Dallas Police, Community Leaders Announce New Push to Fight Crime

Dallas police and city leaders on Thursday are announcing a new push to fight crime.
A 10:30 a.m. news conference revealed a new crime initiative called "Dallas 365 Safe in District 4."
Those in attendance at the announcement were expected to include:
- Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold
- Chief Renee Hall, Dallas Police Department
- Sheriff Marian Brown, Dallas County
- Constable Tracey L. Gulley, Dallas County
- Hank Sibley, Regional Director, Texas DPS
- Toni Brinker, One Community USA
- Pastor Jermaine Simms, Greater Ideal Missionary Baptist Church
- Pastor Alfred Walker, Bonnie View Christian Church
