Dallas Police, Community Leaders Announce New Push to Fight Crime

Dallas police and city leaders on Thursday are announcing a new push to fight crime.

A 10:30 a.m. news conference revealed a new crime initiative called "Dallas 365 Safe in District 4."

Those in attendance at the announcement were expected to include:

Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold

Chief Renee Hall, Dallas Police Department

Sheriff Marian Brown, Dallas County

Constable Tracey L. Gulley, Dallas County

Hank Sibley, Regional Director, Texas DPS

Toni Brinker, One Community USA

Pastor Jermaine Simms, Greater Ideal Missionary Baptist Church

Pastor Alfred Walker, Bonnie View Christian Church

Check back for updates on this developing story.