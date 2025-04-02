Push for new precinct lines moves forward, Tarrant County Commissioners cast vote

On Wednesday, during a regularly scheduled meeting, Tarrant County Commissioners heard from dozens of speakers about a proposal for redistricting. The agenda item in question would require the hiring of Public Interest Legal Foundation or PILF, a Virgina-based law firm.

“If this passes, this legal firm would go in evaluate Tarrant County, evaluate our precincts, look at populations,” county judge, Tim O’Hare said minutes before a vote was taken. “Before we could ever pass a map, of any kind, people would have the opportunity to see the map.”

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Commissioners Alisa Simmons and Roderick Miles Jr. voted against the measure, citing concerns over transparency and discrimination.

“The fact that this law firm has been found to engage in discriminatory conduct is a fact worth pointing out to our constituent,” Simmons said. “Their track record is poor. It’s going to put the county at risk.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the law firm’s website, they work to "aggressively and effectively defend election integrity."

However, questions posed by Simmons about the contract or how O’Hare chose the conservative law firm were dismissed.

“I don't know, but I don't answer to you,” O’Hare said to Simmons.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the law firm had not answered NBC 5’s requests for a statement.

The debate drew in a significant crowd. According to O’Hare, 77 people had registered to comment on the agenda item. Of those, more than 30 people spoke.

“Redistricting has not happened in almost 15 years, and our population has changed since then,” Fran Rhodes said. Rhodes was one of few that spoke in favor of redistricting.

“Conservatives across county have spoken, voted, and won,” Julie McCarty said. McCarty is also in favor of redistricting. “And we believe the best way to preserve our county is to fix this map.”

Those against the effort argue it could further disenfranchise minorities.

“You’re not just redrawing lines, you’re redrawing lives. You're silencing brown and Black voters,” Jason Balmain said. “You can't redraw a community… We will litigate, and we will vote.”

Those who didn’t declare their support or opposition voiced concern over the process.

“I think clarity, honesty and transparency are really important,” Karol Rayburn said.

“Voting is important to Tarrant County residents. And we want it to be fair. We want it to be open. We want it to be inclusive," Jackie Cox said. "And to make that happen we have to have a more thorough process… So, I'm hopeful that you will take to heart that redistricting is more than one map."

Tarrant County will now pay the firm $30,000 for the “initial” phase. O’Hare refused to clarify if multiple phases were expected.