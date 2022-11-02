New Police Video Shows Dallas Officers Fatally Shooting Man Armed With Gun

Wednesday afternoon Dallas Police released videos from the body-worn cameras of two officers who shot back at a man who they say charged at them with a gun and opened fire.

The 12-minute video of Sunday's incident on Metropolitan Road, near Fair Park, is made up of three angles. It starts off with a street surveillance camera view, followed by a back-to-back video from both of the officer's body cameras. The edited video that was presented is partially blurred, only the suspect is in clear view.

Police said officers Zachary Wholwend and Thomas Hartmann were responding to a 911 call of a man who was pointing a gun at people. When they arrived, the officers identified the person who fit the description, according to police, which was a man in a black and yellow sweater with jeans.

Wholwend, who has been with the department for seven years, is seen approaching a group of people gathered in a parking lot. He's heard telling Hartmann, who has been with the department for nine months, to back up since there were too many people.

A witness is also seen approaching Hartmann telling him that the suspect had a gun.

Wholwend called in for backup, telling dispatch the call was legitimate and, "the guy is standing in the middle of a group of people and has the gun in his pocket."

The video shows the officers move back behind parked cars.

"Hey Doddy, Doddy, is that Doddy?" Wholwend could be heard shouting as he recognized the suspect from a past arrest, according to DPD. The officer is heard telling people to move away.

"Hey get your hand off the gun! Doddy, Doddy hand off the gun," said Wholwend as the man is seen approaching the officers.

A second after the commands, several gunshots could be heard going off.

Doddy fell to the ground and so did the gun he had, said police.

Meanwhile, one of the officers is heard asking people if they had been hit by gunfire, to which an older man with a cane replied, "yes." He was struck in the leg and the officer returned with a tourniquet and asked a bystander to help while the officer went back to where Doddy was laying.

The other officer performed CPR, but Doddy later died.

DPD said one of the officers fired four times and the other 11. Police said the gun Doddy had was loaded with six rounds, one in the chamber and they believe two shell casings from his gun were found at the scene.

During a news conference at the Dallas Police Department's headquarters, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said they wanted to release the videos in an effort to be transparent.

"Transparency is key. We are going to show the videos. We're going to show our community what's occurring, what our men and women have to deal with on a day-to-day basis; what they're facing. So there is no question," said Garcia. "I know it's incredibly important to the residents of the city to show what it is number one, what my men and women are facing out on the street, what the community is facing out in our neighborhoods, and that's incredibly important to us."

Garcia said moments after the gunfire, a witness had removed the suspect's gun which was seen laid out on the ground from the fall. Police believe the person did it in good faith.

“As the crowd was beginning to converge on the officers there was a witness that came forward and said that he was concerned for the safety of our officers and secured the firearm in his trunk," said Garcia.

He also expressed it was a tragic situation.

"Now as I've said before any loss of life is tragic, it's a tragedy for the family and friends of Donathy Doddy, but it's also a tragedy for our officers who were involved that night. This is never our intended outcome. I do commend our officers for handling a very dramatic and chaotic scene in the presence of mind to do their best to keep people away from the incident and to respond with first aid for our injured subjects. I also want to thank the community that was present that day for their help with the scene. As you see in the video, people who helped with medical assistance even securing the weapon."

Garcia said Doddy had a criminal history with firearm offenses. Doddy was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022, for discharge display of a firearm then arrested again on Aug 18, 2022, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of a firearm. The chief said Doddy posted bond on both charges and on Aug. 29 was released from the Dallas County Jail.

Garcia, who has been critical of bail reform, stated that too many violent criminals are let back onto the streets. When asked his thoughts about it and the recent gun violence in communities of color, the chief replied that he's frustrated.

"When I stand here and I get frustrated about violent criminals back in our community, I'm frustrated for the entire city of Dallas. But the data shows I am more frustrated for our communities of color, our Black and Latino communities, our Black and Latino victims and their families that are impacted by violent crime. That's why I'm here and that's why I constantly get frustrated," said Garcia.

He went on to say that while he understands bail reform was designed to help communities of color, he believes it's hurting.

"It has emboldened violent criminals. It has been reduced trust that our community has in the system," expressed Garcia.

DPD said the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office responded and is conducting an independent investigation.

Also that the Office of Community Police Oversight was notified and responded to the scene.

Both officers remain on administrative leave, which is standard protocol after an officer-involved shooting and during the investigation.