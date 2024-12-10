With new police chief search, stakes are high for Fort Worth city manager pick

As Fort Worth City Council members get ready to vote on appointing Jesus "Jay" Chapa as the new city manager, some neighbors said their concerns over his hiring process are heightened after the police chief's retirement announcement.

City Council members are set to vote on a resolution to appoint Chapa at a special called meeting on Tuesday.

The city announced Chapa as their lone finalist last week, which has sparked concern among some neighbors, as well as city council members Chris Nettles and Jared Williams.

Nettles and Williams held a press conference on Monday, saying the transparency and public input during the city's search for previous candidates in other roles wasn't applied in this case.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

They said in the past, the city has tapped an independent consulting firm to manage the hiring process for important positions—including the police chief.

The process has also typically involved finalists meeting other city leaders, stakeholders, and the public.

This time, they said, that didn’t happen.

The city said they conducted a national search whittled down 150 candidates, and Mayor Mattie Parker told NBC 5 that the in-house search process saved taxpayers up to $200,000.

But neighbors say there was no transparency or public input, which casts doubt on what will happen when that same city manager helps pick a new police chief-- Chief Neil Noakes announced his retirement just one day before the city manager vote.

"Whatever strategy they have to bring a new police chief here to Fort Worth, that makes that city manager's even more important," said Michael Bell, Greater St. Stephen First Church Senior Pastor and leader of Unity in the Community Coalition, an interfaith group.

"The lack of transparency, the lack of plausible explanations, the preponderance of this double-speak in gobbledy-gook that we're hearing, that does not bode well," he added.

Bell said it all erodes the community's confidence.

"They've decided they're gonna push ahead and to hell with everybody else. And that just cannot go unchallenged," he said. "These elected officials, they're not elected by the people to exclude the people. Something's wrong with that dynamic."

Bell and other neighbors joined Nettles and Williams in calling for a pause on Chapa's vote and hiring.

"I don't know who has put a stopwatch on this process so that they have to rush it through. I have no idea, and there has been no explanation," Bell said.

Fort Worth city council's special-called meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. We will have updates as they become available.