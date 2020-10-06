New Podcast Focuses on Serial Killer Who Murdered 3 Tarrant County Teenagers

A new podcast focuses on one of the most notorious serial killers in U.S. history who killed three Tarrant County teenagers and went on to kill again. And again.

Kenneth McDuff was finally executed in 1998.

The podcast, called True Crime Reporter, is produced by former longtime North Texas TV reporter Robert Riggs.

"He was classified as a sadistic sexual serial killer,” Riggs said. “He wanted to have control over his victims. He would take them to the point of death, bring them back, the way he stalked them and he hunted them."

For years, McDuff was a serial killer made of teflon.

He was sentenced to death row three times.

In 1966, McDuff abducted three teenagers from a baseball field in Everman and killed them.

But his death sentence was suspended years later when the Supreme Court suspended capital punishment.

Within days of his release from prison, McDuff was linked to another murder but never charged. He returned to prison on a parole violation but was later released again.

He then went on to kill at least seven women in Central Texas, including pregnant Waco convenience store clerk Melissa Northrup.

Riggs said after all these years, he's learned new details.

In the podcast, he talks about how one of his victims almost escaped.

“And he described it to investigators like a scene out of a movie,” Riggs said.

Riggs said he also reveals how investigators tricked McDuff into leading them to where he killed Colleen Reed, a young accountant he had abducted from an Austin car wash.

"Eight years later, the landscape has changed, and he takes them right to the spot where she's buried in the woods,” Riggs said.

Also in the podcast, Riggs talks with former federal prosecutor Bill Johnston, who filed charges against McDuff and was on the plane with U.S. Marshals after his capture in Kansas City.

"McDuff lacked a spark of humanity,” Johnston said.

Click here for a link to the podcast.