New plan to house homeless at former Dallas hotel sparks controversy

A new plan to use a former hotel for homeless housing has sparked controversy.

That’s because three other buildings the City of Dallas already purchased with tax money for homeless housing have yet to house anyone.

The new location is the former Elegante Hotel on Northwest Highway at Stemmons Freeway in northwest Dallas.

A new non-profit owner has offered the use of the building to the City of Dallas for homeless housing services.

It has 197 guest rooms, 48 of them already equipped with kitchenettes that could qualify as permanent supportive housing.

The building would not become a walk-in shelter but could be a second step for formerly homeless people on the way toward homes.

Like many parts of Dallas, the neighborhood around the old hotel has many unsheltered people living in tents and under bridges.

Holly Lewis Johnson, who works across the street, said the former hotel might be a good option to help address the problem.

“There’s already an epidemic around here as far as homelessness goes. I drive in early every morning, and I see tents, and I see people laid out all over on the streets, on the corner, on the medians. And it’s very disheartening. So perhaps it would make sense,” she said. “I’m not against it. I’m not 100% for it. But I feel like it’s set apart, and that’s where it’s not adjacent to neighborhoods.”

The site has a large fenced-in parking lot and a wing separate from the eight stories of guest rooms with meeting rooms and restaurant space.

The City of Dallas is asked to pay $3 million yearly to provide meals, case management, and other services for the residents.

Records show the California-based non-profit group received a deed for the property in February.

Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Director Christine Crossley said the group has produced housing in other cities and provided health care services at other Dallas locations.

“Council has asked us before to figure out how to do more with less and to look at more private partnerships, so we’re leveraging for more impact across the city,” Crossley said.

Told about the plan at a September 19 meeting, the Dallas City Council Housing and Homelessness Committee members had many questions.

Council member Cara Mendelsohn cited the three other uncompleted homeless housing projects on which the city spent tax money to acquire buildings years ago.

Mendelsohn, who’s been involved in homeless response for many years, said the city should avoid the new project and refocus on results for homeless people.

“This is completely inhumane. And we do have a responsibility to people. But having empty buildings, frankly big empty buildings, is not getting us anywhere. And I don’t think you have the staff to be able to handle another project,” Mendelsohn said. “I think you need to consider selling something. We have projects that are absolutely languishing.”

The others include a former suite hotel near I-20 in far southern Dallas at 4150 Independence Drive and the former Miramar Hotel at 1950 Fort Worth Avenue. Those two projects are in some stage of progress.

A former hospital at 2929 South Hampton Road is strongly opposed by neighbors who want the project dropped or replaced with single-family housing.

That site is beside a school and public library and surrounded by homes.

Crossley said her office is taking a fresh approach but not dropping the Hampton Road site.

“Well, we had a bit of a rough start, I will say, but now we have relaunched with a 3rd party consultant, and there’s a lot of great ideating on what that property could be,” she said. “It’s going to take the time it takes because it’s important for the community to have really created that model.”

Other council members sounded off at the September meeting about the Northwest Highway project.

Council Member Gay Donnell Willis praised the connection with a new non-profit group.

“Sometimes things present themselves that help you get to the outcome you are wanting, and I think we need to be agile when things come along,” she said.

Councilman Zarin Gracey, a former city staff member, said it shows the group was paying attention to city needs.

“It may be a lot easier to walk them through the process of doing business because they understand the need and can address it,” he said.

Councilman Chad West said he was unsatisfied with what is being called a “pilot project.”

It does not fit in the city council's four-tier approach, with homeless services to be provided in every council district.

A Salvation Army program already exists in this location’s council district 6.

“Whenever we find something that doesn’t fit into our policy that we want to do, it’s called a pilot project,” West said.

At an October meeting, members asked staff to return with more answers about the new project.

“I know that I’m not there yet, I know my colleagues still have a number of questions,” Committee Chairman Jesse Moreno said.

Crossley said she is pursuing all the projects and will return with more answers later this month.

“We have general support and our policy direction we’ve been given by the council members is to move forward on all of them, and keep focusing on housing people,” she said.

The City of Dallas aims to house 6,000 homeless people by 2025.

Crossley said 2,700 will be accomplished by the end of 2023.

Other city permanent supportive housing projects have successfully partnered with other non-profit groups.