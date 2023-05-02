New Omni PGA Resort to Open in Frisco on Tuesday

Tuesday will mark the official opening of the $500 million dollar Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

The massive resort has been in the works for more than two years, and it will anchor a multibillion dollar development that is going in just off of the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 380 in northwest Frisco.

The resort, which is the largest currently in development anywhere in the United States, according to the company, will feature two, 18-hole championship golf courses. Those courses will play host to at least six major championships over the next 12 years, including the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship later this month.

The hotel will feature 500-plus guest rooms, starting at $300 a night.

In addition, the resort will feature several shops and restaurants that will be open to the public year-round.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday and will feature Texas Governor Greg Abbott, among other dignitaries.