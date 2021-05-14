barbecue

New List of Best and Worst Cities to Get Barbecue Causing a Stir on Social Media

Plano, Fort Worth, and Houston were ranked in the list of the 10 worst places to get barbecue

By Hannah Jones

Getty Images

May is National Barbecue Month, and a new list of the best and worst cities to get barbecue is causing a commotion on social media.

The list was published by international food magazine Chef's Pencil using the average TripAdvisor ratings for barbecue joints in the nation’s top 75 largest cities.

In the list of the top 10 cities to get barbecue, New Orleans is ranked at number one and Newark, New Jersey is ranked at number 10. No Texas city is ranked in the top 10 list.

However, three Texas cities were ranked in the list of the 10 worst places to get barbecue.

Plano is ranked at number two, Houston is number seven, and Fort Worth is number 10.

Visit Houston found the list hilarious.

Texas Monthly's official statement was "LOL."

Other's said to "throw the whole map away," and called it a "map of lies."

Chef's Pencil also ranked the Blue Door Smokehouse in Lexington, Kentucky, as the best barbecue joint in the country.

Here is the full list of best and worst cities to get barbecue, according to Chef's Pencil. Cities received scores out of five.

Top Cities for Barbecue in the U.S. 

  1. New Orleans, LA- 4.31
  2. Oklahoma City, OK- 4.26
  3. Charlotte, NC- 4.25
  4. Wichita, KS- 4.25
  5. Virginia Beach, VA- 4.25
  6. Columbus, OH- 4.24
  7. Seattle, WA- 4.23
  8. St. Louis, MO- 4.21
  9. Miami, FL- 4.18
  10. Newark, NJ- 4.18

Worst Cities for Barbecue in the U.S.

  1. Anchorage, AK- 3.60
  2. Plano, TX- 3.82
  3. Boston, MA- 3.82
  4. San Antonio, TX- 3.86
  5. Aurora, CO- 3.90
  6. Jacksonville, FL- 3.92
  7. Houston, TX- 3.93
  8. Philadelphia, PA- 3.93
  9. Omaha, NE- 3.93
  10. Fort Worth, TX- 3.94

