New LGBTQIA+ health center opens in Dallas, expanding access to care

A new chapter in LGBTQIA+ healthcare in North Texas is underway as a nonprofit opens the doors to its new medical facility this week.

Resource Center officially launched an expanded facility in Dallas, called Resource Center Health. It consolidates and enhances services offered by the organization into a one-stop, 20,000 square-foot health hub in the heart of the city.

Resource Center Health leaders say it is designed to meet the community’s growing needs, offering everything from primary healthcare and mental health services to HIV/AIDS care, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), STI/STD testing, PrEP access, nutrition services, and case management. A full-service pharmacy is slated to open within the facility on October 1.

The renovated medical-grade building is located adjacent to the Inwood/Love Field DART rail station and directly across from Oak Lawn Place, Resource Center’s affordable senior housing development.

The opening comes at a time when access to LGBTQIA+ healthcare is under increasing pressure. According to national studies:

29% of transgender people report being turned away by a healthcare provider.

On average, U.S. medical students receive fewer than five hours of LGBTQIA+-specific training.

LGBTQIA+ people experience higher rates of chronic illness and disability, yet often struggle to find competent, compassionate care.

For more information on the Resource Center or to access services, click here.