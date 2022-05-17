DallasNews.com

New Kids on the Block's Dallas Concert Postponed After Mavs Win

The Mavs’ Game 7 rout of the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs meant the team will need the use of American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday night.

By Tony Cummings, Dallas Morning News

For fans of the New Kids on the Block, news that the group’s concert is happening a night later was certainly not their idea of “The Right Stuff.”

The Dallas Mavericks Game 7 rout of the Phoenix Suns in the NBA playoffs means the team will need the use of American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday night to play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

The concert has been moved to Monday, with all tickets still good for the night.

To read more, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News here.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comAmerican Airlines Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us