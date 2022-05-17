New Kids on the Block's Dallas Concert Postponed After Mavs Win

For fans of the New Kids on the Block, news that the group’s concert is happening a night later was certainly not their idea of “The Right Stuff.”

The Dallas Mavericks Game 7 rout of the Phoenix Suns in the NBA playoffs means the team will need the use of American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday night to play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

The concert has been moved to Monday, with all tickets still good for the night.

