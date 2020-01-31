Irving

New Irving Police Officer Surprised By Son She Hasn’t Seen in 2 Years

Sergeant in U.S. Army stationed in Germany surprises mom at swearing-in

A new Irving police officer got a surprise during her swearing-in ceremony Thursday – from her son she hadn’t seen in two years.

Officer Erika Benning raised her hand to be sworn in and was accepting her new badge from the chief when her husband walked up to congratulate her.

Seconds later, the couple’s son, who is a sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany, surprised her.

Benning broke down in tears as the family embraced.

Police said the son arranged the surprise visit with his father and the department but Benning had no idea he was coming.

Irving police did not immediately release the son’s name.

