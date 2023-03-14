New Image, Video Released Nearly One Year Following Dallas Model's Murder

A Dallas mother is hoping surveillance video will finally lead to her daughter's killer.

Police released the video from Grove Oaks Boulevard almost a year after the killing. As the anniversary of her death approaches, the victim's mother is calling on the community to come forward with information.

Ulisaja Anderson's daughter, 24-year-old daughter JaMeesia Anderson-Busby, was shot to death on April 10, 2022. The passing days haven't been easy. She told NBC 5 she’s not eating or sleeping and staying up all night. She said the world lost a young woman with promise - a National Honors Society graduate from Skyline High School, an artist, and an up-and-coming model.

“She knew how to make a way for herself, and she knew she was headed somewhere, and somebody didn't want her to be there,” Anderson said.

JaMeesia Anderson-Busby was killed on the Morning of April 10 while talking to two people in front of a relative's house on Grove Oaks Boulevard. Anderson said she wants answers about her daughter's killer.

“I just feel like they're walking around Dallas or wherever, and they think they got away with it,” said Anderson. “That's what I truly believe.”

Dallas Police recently released new images and ring footage hoping it will lead to those responsible. One image shows a gray Dodge challenger driving up near the scene.

In a neighbor's ring doorbell footage, a man is seen a wearing grey hoodie and red sweatpants walking toward the yard where JaMeesia was standing with the others. He then starts running toward them with a gun before shooting and killing her.

Anderson is convinced her daughter was targeted.

“You don't wake up one morning saying 'I'm about to kill somebody.' This was thought out,” she said.

Dallas Police said the suspect ran off on foot. Life hasn't been the same since, and Anderson now thinks back on one of the last conversations she had with her oldest daughter.

“She said ‘momma a lot of things are happening to me that are out of my control,’ but she just didn't say what it was,” Anderson said.

She wants the community to take a good look at the image and footage provided by Dallas Police and come forward with information.

Anderson has a memorial inside her house dedicated to her JaMeesia.

“We try to keep the candles lit as much as possible because she's a light,” Anderson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reggie Woods by email at reginald.woods@dallaspolice.gov or by phone at 214-671-3721. Please refer to case number 062626-2022.