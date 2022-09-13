New Health Clinic to Provide Preventative Care in Dallas Neighborhood

On Tuesday morning, a ceremonial ribbon cutting outside Jubilee Park Community Clinic was held. The neighborhood was identified in a 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment as having significant healthcare disparities.

"We're committed to the monumental task of improving health outcomes for this community," Marissa Castro Mikoy of the Jubilee Park Community Center said. "There are too many in this neighborhood that grapple with chronic disease, or who have suffered a loss that could have been prevented by an earlier medical intervention."

Mikoy said on average, people who live in the neighborhood from Fair Park to I-30 have lifespans two decades shorter than those who live north of I-30.

The clinic is a joint venture with Parkland Health, which will provide primary and dental care, and Jewish Family Services, which will offer mental health services. There are plans to expand into a healthy lifestyle, exercise, and support group programs.

"All of these programs will be offered to our southeast Dallas neighbors absolutely free of charge," Mikoy said. "Because we all agree that this neighborhood deserves a chance to live a happy and long life."

The Jubilee Park Community Clinic is located at 820 Ann Ave. in Dallas.