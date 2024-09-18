A longtime Mesquite firefighter and native son has been named the city's new fire chief.

Keith Hopkins will officially take over as Mesquite Fire Chief on Oct. 7 and oversee the department's seven fire stations and 244 firefighters.

“Keith has routinely shown exceptional leadership abilities in every position he has held,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley. “I am confident he will continue to do so for the fire department, the city and the community.”

Hopkins joined the Mesquite Fire Department in 1999 and has held positions including firefighter, driver/engineer, captain over Station No. 5, and most recently, battalion chief over inspection, investigation, and public education.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“I am proud to have spent the last 25 years with the Mesquite Fire Department,” Hopkins said. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to serve as chief. Our department has a long-standing tradition of excellence, and I look forward to leading this dedicated team of professionals as we continue to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

Hopkins holds multiple fire certifications and honors, including being named the 2015 Fire Officer of the Year and the 2007 Firefighter of the Year.

Born and raised in Mesquite, Hopkins earned a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University. Before he began a career in fire service, Hopkins was a vice president of human resources for Bank of America and a human resources generalist for Children’s Medical Center. He has served as a school board member for the Caddo Mills ISD and is an ordained Baptist deacon. He is active in the community, volunteering for Addressing Mesquite Day, Raising the Bridge, Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Firefighter Olympics.