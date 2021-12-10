Health

New Eye Drops Can Replace Your Readers

FDA approves prescription eye drops that can improve age-related blurry near vision

By Bianca Castro

A new eye drop that can help you ditch your readers is on the market.

Vuity is the first FDA-approved eyedrop to treat age-related blurry near vision also known as presbyopia.

A single drop can correct your vision so that you can see up close, without the use of readers for six to ten hours.

Key-Whitman Eye Center was a trial site for the medication. Dr. Jeffrey Whitman talks about what patients can expect.

A 30-day supply of eye drops will cost around $80 and won't be covered by health insurance

This article tagged under:

HealthFDAvision
