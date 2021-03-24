New England Journal of Medicine Includes Dallas Hospital Employees in Data in Recent Article

The New England Journal of Medicine uses data from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to post an article about the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The article contains data from the number of employees infected with the virus during Texas' January surge in cases.

According to the article, the number of infected individuals shrinks based on if the employee had the vaccination along with the phase they'd received.

For employees without a vaccination, 2.61% became infected, which was larger than the 1.82% infection rate among those with only one dose, and the 0.05% infection rate of those with both doses.

