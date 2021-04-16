Fort Worth

New Elephant Springs Exhibit Completed at Fort Worth Zoo

Elephant Springs is the second of four phases of the Zoo’s Wilder Vision campaign

The Fort Worth Zoo has announced the completion of its new exhibit, Elephant Springs.

Dunaway, a Fort Worth-based engineering and design firm, completed the construction project, almost tripling its current size.

The new exhibit will give zoo guests the opportunity to interact with the animals and serve as the home to the zoo’s Asian elephant herd, which includes a three-generation family.

The addition of multiple, expanded yards and varied habitats will help to enhance the zoo’s successful breeding program, zoo officials said.

According to the Fort Worth Zoo, these improvements, including multiple pools and yards, will provide enrichment opportunities for the herd.

Elephant Springs is the second of four phases of the zoo’s Wilder Vision campaign, a major renovation project launched in 2016.

