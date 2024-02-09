New effort to cut delays on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard reconstruction

People wonder why road work takes so long even if there’s money for the job.

Riverfront Boulevard in Dallas is a perfect example of extreme delay.

The street name was changed from Industrial Boulevard in 2008 to promote the whole new downtown neighborhood that was envisioned there.

Plans to upgrade the street date back even longer, but more Riverfront Boulevard work remains undone.

It was known for liquor stores and bail bonds on a bumpy street near the Dallas County Jail in the past, and little has changed.

“I was 19 years younger when this project was first authorized,” said commercial realtor Marcus Wood.

He has watched the pavement decline through those years, even though $60 million is authorized to rehabilitate Riverfront Boulevard with wide new sidewalks and all new utilities from the Frank Crowley Dallas County Criminal Courthouse south to Cadiz Street.

Multiple layers of government and several utilities are involved with very old infrastructure in the right of way.

Marcus Wood has attended meetings on the project for years.

“Well, it’s like we have a lot of cooks in the kitchen but we really don’t have a chef,” he said.

Transportation Director Michael Morris with the North Central Texas Council of Governments was asked to be that chef a week ago as costs for construction projects keep rising.

“So we're working overtime to get agreements in place to cut this inflation churning that's occurring on this particular project,” Morris said.

Among the challenges is a major power substation with lines under Riverfront Boulevard.

Power provider Oncor blames Dallas County for delays. Dallas County people have told Morris that Oncor is to blame, with juice for most of Downtown Dallas at stake.

“You obviously don't have any time or any opportunity to fail in this regard,” Morris said.

Meanwhile, Riverfront keeps crumbling.

An example of how the old sections of Riverfront were supposed to look by now is in the stretch near Continental Avenue which was completed in 2018.

That portion has wide new sidewalks with landscaping. A big new apartment complex has just been completed there, exactly the sort of development envisioned for all of Riverfront Boulevard.

But that section is torn up again for new utility work.

And planners say they’ve just skipped the road upgrade under a railroad underpass for now because cooperation from the Union Pacific Railroad has been a challenge.

Wood said Dallas development deals are passing Riverfront.

“People have been interested for a long time but until this road is improved, nothing is going to happen,” Wood said.

The $60 million set aside for improvements may not be enough by the time the project is actually ready to move forward.

Another reason for sluggish development along Riverfront Boulevard is the planned Trinity River Park has not been completed but that is still in the works, too.

There has been much more development on the west side of the Trinity River without the park's completion.

An example of the complexity of the project and opposing views on who is to blame is the long statement provided by Oncor in a request for comment:

"Oncor is not responsible for any delays the Riverfront project may be facing. We have consistently expressed our support and commitment to this important project, and we are willing and able to move forward with Oncor’s portion of work once the county provides us with the related project scope and its timelines. This will include protecting existing electric infrastructure and relocating some facilities. We have also committed to performing all work in a timely manner by coordinating with the contractors selected by Dallas County.

We understand this is a complex and evolving project requiring the coordination of multiple partners. Our team has been in regular contact, including multiple meetings, with county officials since last summer to review plans related to the work, discuss project timing, and answer questions related to potential work Oncor may need to perform.

Oncor has completed similar relocation projects working alongside countless state, county and city partners across our service territory. We are confident this work would be completed with that same level of safety, care and precision and we stand ready to begin work."