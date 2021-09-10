New Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Locations Open Across Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health is opening two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites on Friday.

The new testing sites will be at the Resource Connection, located at 1500 Circle Drive - Parking Lot D, in Fort Worth, and at the Northeast Annex, located at 837 Brown Trail, in Bedford.

According to Tarrant County Public Health, the sites at the Resource Connection and the Northeast Annex will begin operating three days per week, from Friday through Sunday.

The sites will provide the shallow nasal swab test for all ages, Tarrant County Public Health said. Advance sign-ups will be seen at their appointment time ahead of those who arrive without an appointment.

"If you have symptoms or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, it is extremely important that you get tested," Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks said. "The opening of a testing site at the Resource Connection will make it far easier for many Tarrant County residents to get tested. We must stay vigilant and do what we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this virus."

The sites will operate on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Results will be available between 24 and 48 hours after testing, Tarrant County Public Health said. The test results will be sent via text or email based on the participants preference or by calling 877-862-4647.

According to Tarrant County Public Health, those individuals who do not arrive in a vehicle will also be able to receive a test.

"The need for testing has continued to increase since the begging of August," Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said. "The Delta variant has shown itself to be more contagious, infecting more people causing more hospitalizations and deaths than prior iterations of the disease."

Additional testing locations have also been added by the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County College.

Information about other testing sites can be found online.

For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Sunday.