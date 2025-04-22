New details in stabbing of Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, death of husband

There are new details in the savage attack that left Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell critically injured and her husband dead.​

The couple’s adult grandson is in jail, accused of the attack.​

Editor’s note: The following contains disturbing details of the attack. Reader discretion is advised.​

According to an arrest affidavit, someone inside the victims’ home, located in the 1000 block of Springwood Drive in Lewisville, called 911 just before 4 a.m. on Monday, April 21.​

The caller reported that someone had a knife. The call taker heard screams and what sounded like a struggle, according to documents obtained by NBC 5.​

The responding officer reported finding a white four-door vehicle in front of the caller’s home, with the driver’s side door left open and headlights still on.​

The officer then heard screams coming from inside the house.​

Once inside, the officer said he found the suspect, later identified as Mitchell Reinacher, “standing in the hallway over the body of Fred Mitchell. Fred Mitchell was bleeding severely from stab wounds to the chest.”​

The officer arrested Reinacher, 23, and removed him from the house.​

Police then found an injured Bobbie Mitchell inside the house.​

She, too, had suffered stab wounds to the chest area, including one to the heart, according to the police report.​

The beloved, longtime public servant is recognized as the first Black mayor in Lewisville.​

She is currently serving as Denton County Commissioner for District 3.​

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Mitchell to the Commission on State Emergency Communications.​

Despite being critically injured, Mitchell managed to tell police “her grandson broke into their house, stated he was going to kill them, went to the kitchen to get a knife, returned to their bedroom, and began stabbing both her and her husband.”​

Fred Mitchell succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.​

According to the documents, Reinacher has lived with his grandparents since late 2024.​

Police noted that the way the suspect left his car door open and lights on made them think he may have intended to leave the crime scene.​

Police discovered a 6-inch serrated steak knife with blood on it in the home.​

The blade was bent 90 degrees, “an indication, police said, of the amount of violent force with which it was wielded against Fred and Bobbie Mitchell,” stated police.​

Reinacher was read his Miranda rights and refused to speak with police, according to the affidavit.​

He remains in the Denton County Jail on $600,000 bond for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.​

Denton County is honoring Commissioner Mitchell and her family by placing a large banner outside the Precinct Government Center in Lewisville for people to leave messages of support.​

Flowers and stuffed animals may be sent to 400 N. Valley Parkway, Suite 2068, in Lewisville, according to the county’s Facebook page.