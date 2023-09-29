New Deep Ellum Community Center showcases neighborhood history

The Deep Ellum Community Center on Elm Street is a window to the neighborhood's history.

"This is truly one of the last remaining historic buildings of old Deep Ellum," Alan Govaner said.

Govaner is a writer, photographer, and filmmaker who curated exhibits for the center's opening.

"What this center is doing is bringing forth the true history of this neighborhood," Govaner said. "Historically, Deep Ellum was a place where people from different cultures, different backgrounds, came together by necessity."

Govaner literally co-wrote the book on Deep Ellum.

"On these streets, there was Blind Lemon Jefferson playing blues," Govaner said. "It was a place where cultures mixed. Where people had to learn to get along with each other. That, to me, is the most resounding message for today's world. We need more of this."

Deep Ellum was Dallas' first arts district. The exhibits at the center showcase how music and diversity intertwined throughout its history.

"It was apparent that this part of Dallas history had been long neglected, overlooked, and to a large extent, mythologized beyond recognition," Govaner said. "While cultures were mixing in Deep Ellum in the 1920s, the Klan controlled Dallas."

About a half a block away on Elm Street under the I-345 overpass, an outdoor art installation of old directories called "Invisible Deep Ellum" is a stark reminder of how expansion and highways wiped out parts of Deep Ellum, including many Black-owned businesses.

"This world of Deep Ellum somehow existed in the midst of all that," Govaner pointed out. "You know, Deep Ellum is a work in progress."

The new community center includes the only 78-RPM analog recording studio in the U.S. "We call it Deep Analog," Govaner said. "There are more stories to tell."

The Deep Ellum Community Center is located at 2528 Elm Street, Suite A. The grand opening is Saturday, September 30, at 5:00 p.m., with festivities beginning at the Invisible Deep Ellum art installation.