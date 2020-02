New data ranks the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex first for the number of new jobs created in 2019.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the area saw the creation of more than 127,000 jobs, well above the 97,000 jobs created in New York.

There has been consistent job growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2014 when a record 136,000 new jobs were created.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas predicts job growth to continue in 2020.