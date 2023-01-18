New Dallas Street Parking Regulations Would Raise Rates

It’s already tough to park in many parts of Dallas, but new parking regulations could make it more expensive and also eliminate some meter spaces.

Delivery trucks compete with cars for space during the day in Deep Ellum and Downtown Dallas.

“I feel like every time I come down here that's one of my main concerns, am I going to find a spot, where am I going to park at,” Deep Ellum visitor Xavier Yancy said.

The proposed rules could make loading zones into “Flex Zones” which would be shared with trucks during the day and rideshare vehicles during evening hours.

More spaces could be taken for transit vehicle lanes and for dockless scooter storage when scooters return to Dallas streets this year.

Restaurant seating space in curbside parking areas that became popular to add elbow room during the COVID-19 pandemic will become permanent in many locations.

Perhaps the most noticeable change for drivers is a proposed parking meter rate increase.

Minimum meter fees would be $1 and as much as $6 in popular areas like Deep Ellum and downtown Dallas.

“Wow, I think that's pretty high. Yea I think for Dallas that's high. I think living in other eastern parts of the country we get used to this but in Dallas, that's pretty expensive,” Deep Ellum visitor Lauren Wright said.

Deep Ellum businessman Barry McCary said he opposes changes that would drive visitors away.

“Obviously I would like it to be as cheap as possible for anybody coming to support any of the businesses here, so the cheaper the better for me,” he said.

A briefing on the second draft of new parking regulations was presented to the Dallas City Council Wednesday.

The overhaul has been in the works at Dallas City Hall for more than a year to strike a balance on the use of the precious curb space as parts of the city become more congested for visitors.

“To continue driving the growth and vibrancy of downtown we have to have the parking available,” Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn said. “They can go to Plano, Richardson, Frisco, and Addison very easily for free and find abundant parking.”

The plan also provides for more electric vehicle charging stations as fossil fuel alternatives become more popular.

“I just don't want us to give away the opportunity to earn money from charging stations,” Councilwoman Jaynie Schultz said.

But some members spoke strongly against putting new charging stations along the curb.

“How are we going to get electricity to all these charging stations? You're either going to have to tear up the streets or tear up the sidewalks,” Councilman Paul Ridley said.

Mendelsohn said she wants to protect the curb from charging stations that could be placed somewhere else.

“You could be doing that in a garage in a specific space as opposed to taking up that valuable curb space,” she said.

Told about the possible changes Wednesday, visitor Xavier Yancy said he can see the challenge for parking planners.

“I definitely get that, a city the size of Dallas with so many people, you have to find a way to make it all work,” he said.

More public meetings will be held for additional input before the new parking regulations are put in place.