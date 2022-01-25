New Dallas ISD Virtual School to Open Fall '22

Next fall, Dallas Schools will launch a standalone virtual school for students who want the stability of a permanent online learning experience.

The pandemic has caused quite a bit of uncertainty. School districts are continually faced with decisions about in-person classes, virtual learning, or hybrid models. Face coverings are still causing contention and new variants remain at the forefront of concern.

“Everything that we’ve done to date with virtual learning has been in response to one of those multiple of things,” said Monica Morris.

In the fall of this year though, Dallas ISD will offer a different virtual learning experience.

“During the pandemic, we learned that there are a lot of students who not only prefer the virtual learning model but also thrived in it. Did better in their education than they had ever done before,” Morris said.

Monica Morris is the newly selected principal of what will become the district’s iLearn Virtual School for grades 3 through 9. She said there will be a building for the standalone school that she will report to along with the teachers. The students will remain at home.

The goal is to make sure students get a comprehensive academic experience…as if they were inside a classroom.

“Our youngest ones will have art just like they’re used to. The middle kids will have elective courses and honors courses,” she said. “And as we grow into our high school grades, we’ll add AP and dual credit.”

Ultimately, she hopes the new school will provide a sense of stability during a time when it is so desperately needed.

“I hope that students and parents at iLearn are going to find a place that they call home,” Morris said. “Where they find a community of learners just like them who thrive in this virtual environment.”

The iLearn Virtual School is expected to open in fall of 2022. There are 50 available seats per grade level. For more information on how to apply and deadlines, click here.