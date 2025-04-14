Dallas

New Dallas Fire-Rescue chief focuses on mental health and efficiency

Justin Ball steps into the top role with plans to expand mental health support and streamline emergency response

By David Goins



Justin Ball cites expanding access to mental health services and finding operational efficiencies among his goals as the new DFR chief

If you ask Justin Ball about Dallas Fire-Rescue, his answer reflects not only his nearly three decades of service but optimism about what’s ahead for the department.

“Even though we’re doing really well, my goal is to make things just better and better,” Ball said.

Ball is in his first full week as Dallas Fire-Rescue chief. The city manager appointed him to the top job last week after serving in the interim role for ten months.

“You never know what the role is until you’re actually in the seat – even if you’ve been around it.”

And Ball has been around plenty at DFR, joining the department in 1997 and working his way up through every rank in firefighting.

It’s a fire chief’s journey that started in England before moving to North Texas. 

Ball said watching firefighters respond to a fire in Garland sparked his interest in wanting to serve.

“I had no intentions of staying (in the U.S.), I got on the (Dallas) fire department, got moving up the ranks and I’m glad I stayed,” Ball said.

So is Jeff Patterson.

The president of the Dallas Fire Fighters Association says Ball received the backing from the employee association, which reflects the confidence from rank-and-file firefighters.

“He’s very relatable, he’s approachable, you know he hasn’t forgotten where he came from,” Patterson said.

In recent years, Ball helped coordinate DFR’s response to the October 2019 tornado and implemented a pilot program to provide life-saving blood transfusions on ambulances in the critical minutes before patients arrive at a hospital.

He now oversees a department with 2,200 firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics in a profession where stress never takes a day off, making increased access to mental health services even more important.

“I’ve put some programs in, but I need to do more,” Ball said. "And work with mental health professionals in getting the best treatment for anyone who would need it.”

Ball says he'll continue examining strategies to reduce the "run volume" for fire crews, the number of times they are dispatched to an emergency in a given shift.

"That means sending the right resource to the right situation with the right solution," Ball said.

Dallas
