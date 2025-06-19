New Dallas City Council members get first look at '26 budget forecast

Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert says the City Council will receive the proposed budget on Aug. 12.

Early projections for the city of Dallas’ 2026 revenue indicate a gap between expected income and expenses.

City staff told council members Wednesday there's an estimated $36.5 million variance between projected revenue and known expenses for the upcoming fiscal year.

The forecast includes $1.956 billion in projected revenue and $2.001 billion in projected expenses.

Jack Ireland, the city’s chief financial officer, told the council the figures are a current snapshot and will change before the proposed budget is presented in August.

"Unfortunately, this will probably be a headline," Ireland said about the 2026 gap and a projected $82.9 million gap for 2027.

Tolbert reminded council members that the estimated revenues and expenses will become more precise later this summer.

"A lot of work remains," Tolbert said.

Wednesday’s meeting marked the first budget briefing for four new City Council members.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson welcomed each and outlined how much time members have to ask questions during the session.

"There’s no better time than the present to get involved in this,” Johnson said. "You’re a full-fledged city council member now, everyone, so welcome aboard, and we’re ready to go.”