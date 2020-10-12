Dallas

New Dallas City Council Committee Assignments Reflect Johnson's Priorities, Mayor Says

The new committee assignments were shared with Dallas City Council members Friday

By Ken Kalthoff

Dallas City Council members on Monday were talking about the new committee assignments Mayor Eric Johnson made in a memo shared with members Friday.

Notable were the demotions of both the chairman and vice-chair of the public safety committee with two additional members joining that committee as the new chair and vice-chair.

Public safety chairman Adam McGough and vice-chair Carolyn Arnold were moved down from the leadership roles. McGough becomes the chairman of the transportation committee instead. The public safety committee will now have nine members instead of seven.

Added to public safety were new chairperson Jennifer Staubach Gates and vice-chair Lee Kleinman. Kleinman was demoted from the chairman of the transportation committee but remains as a member of that committee.

Johnson said in the memo that the committee assignments represented his policy priorities for the next year with public safety as his highest priority.

Most other committees were about the same. The new assignments will take effect Nov. 1.

Here are details on the new and old assignments.

If you have trouble viewing this document, click here to view it in a new window.
