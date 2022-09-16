New COVID-19 Boosters Available at Pop-Up Events in North Texas

Pop-up events for COVID-19 vaccines are being planned in Dallas and Fort Worth through a fall campaign by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The statewide campaign encourages families to get vaccinated and boosted, according to Texas DSHS. Outdoor pop-up events will be held at Walmart locations across Texas this month, including the Walmart located at 7401 Samuell Boulevard in Dallas and the Walmart located at 3851 Airport Freeway in Fort Worth.

The Dallas pop-up event will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Fort Worth pop-up event will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 from 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Douglas Loveday, press officer for Texas DSHS, said the events are family-friendly with outdoor activities. At the same time, families can get their questions on COVID-19 answered.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The newly updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are available at all of DSHS' events at Walmart stories this month.

These updated COVID booster vaccines were authorized recently by the FDA and shipped to large retail pharmacies around the state, including those in Texas Walmart stores.

"There are more people who have not been boosted yet. We're really encouraging that, especially as the virus has mutated. Now, we're really facing mostly just omicron…it's the BA 4,5…subvariants. That's causing 99% of the illness in Texas and around the country," Loveday said. "What's really great about this new booster is, it's got a vaccine in that targets both the original virus as well as this omicron strain and the subvariants."

According to Loveday, the latest COVID-19 trends in Texas are showing progress. As of this week, he said the state's positivity rate ranges between 15% and 16%, which is half of the rate from about a month ago.

"These viruses mutate. We really don't know what it's going to do. This is the time to, you know…let's pour on the gas. Let's go for it," he said.

Loveday added, that the pop-up events are coming at a crucial time as students return to school.

Dr. Kenton Murthy, assistant medical director and deputy local health authority for Tarrant County, recommends the vaccine for all eligible Texans, including children," he said. "Children can get the COVID-19 vaccine with other childhood immunizations. If your child is behind on any recommended vaccines, now is a good time to catch up."

At the pop-up events, attendees can walk into the Walmart pharmacy and receive free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed.