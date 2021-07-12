New Class of Future Medical Doctors Arrives in Fort Worth

Monday is a big day for 60 new students at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine in Fort Worth. They'll be on campus to begin their new futures in medicine.

Much like in 2019 before the pandemic, Welcome Week for the Class of 2025 will be in person. The School of Medicine says they will be some of the first medical students in the nation making their return to campus for in-person learning this year.

Just as with the two previous classes, this new group of future doctors reflects the communities they'll serve.

"The evidence would say patients are better able to connect with their doctor if they can see themselves, if they can find something in common. And we really seek out students that bring life experiences. We have a variety of ages. Some of our students have already had full careers and bring that to the table," said JoAnna Leuck, M.D., assistant dean of curriculum at TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine.

The medical students will begin their academic year next Monday, July 19.