New Charges Against Ellis County Mother Accused of Triple Murder; Vigil Held for Children

Additional charges have been added in the case against a mother accused of killing three of her children and injuring her two other children.

News of the charges came just hours ahead of a vigil held Thursday at the scene where the children were found.

Shamaiya Hall, 25, was arrested and charged March 3 with three counts of capital murder for the death of a 6-year-old and two 5-year-old twins. Two other children were found seriously wounded.

Wednesday, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office announced two additional charges – two first-degree felony charges of family aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Stormy weather Thursday night matched the somber mood in Ellis County, with balloons for the vigil falling to the ground weighed down by the wind and rain. Still, family and friends gathered in a show of support and solidarity. Prayers for comfort were heard as the rain fell.

Sadness runs deep throughout the community. Rayla Morrison, a close relative of the victims, attended the vigil and told NBC 5 her family faces a long road ahead.

“We love each other,” said Morrison. “When one family member hurts, we all hurt. We all feel that pain. So, we just all bond together to make that pain easier.”

She said they're thankful for the support of a tight-knit community.

“When you're uniquely entwined, when one person hurts the whole community hurts,” she said. “We've seen an awesome display of community.”

The bond for Hall’s two additional charges was set at $2 million each. That is in addition to three separate $2 million bonds for capital murder charges.

Hall's twin sister was also arrested in 2021 for allegedly stabbing her own 7-year-old daughter to death.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services said because of the active investigation, they couldn't comment further other than the statement put out stating, “We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why."