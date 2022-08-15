DART Offering New Drivers Sign-On Bonuses

DART is offering new drivers up to $3,500 in sign-on bonuses through Sept. 30.

The breakdown for CDL drivers includes $1,000 awarded after successful completion of training, $1,000 awarded after successfully completing a six-month probationary period and $1,500 awarded after 12 months after probation ends (18 months).

Drivers without a CDL, but with an active Commercial Learner Permit (CLP), can earn up to a $1,800 bonus. They will receive $400 after successful completion of training, $400 after successfully completing a 6-month probationary period and $1,000 after twelve months after the probation period ends (18 months).

New drivers who live outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth region, 150 miles or more, will be eligible for a relocation stipend of $1,500.

DART offers starting pay at $21.13 per hour along with traditional medical and retirement benefits. They also offer free rides on DART, TRE and DCTA systems for the employee and a designated dependent.

