New arrest warrant for Irving real estate executive facing years of theft complaints

An Irving real estate executive faces arrest after new accusations were filed against her while the trial was pending for a 2023 indictment.

More than a dozen people who claim they were victims of 72-year-old Pauline Coronado were at the Frank Crowley Courthouse Wednesday for a scheduled appearance of the defendant in criminal court.

Coronado was first scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office said while waiting in the courthouse cafeteria, Coronado claimed to have a panic attack and was hospitalized because she heard that TV cameras were waiting with alleged victims outside the courtroom. She was told to be in court on Wednesday.

With even more former clients on hand Wednesday, the D-A’s office said her lawyer sent an email saying Coronado had doctors’ orders to stay away.

The April 2023 theft indictment named 10 defendants who allegedly lost more than $300,000 to Coronado between 2014 and 2019, but prosecutors have said more than 60 people filed complaints.

Coronado was free on a $10,000 bond from that indictment.

The alleged victims claim Coronado took big down payments and rent money from them in deceptive rent-to-own home deals. They said they are very anxious to see action about the complaints.

Elias Gomez said he paid Coronado $20,000 and $2,500 monthly rent but never received a promised deed to a home.

“We need some good results about this. It’s been years already so I’m sure that something needs to happen quick,” Gomez said.

Former Coronado client Cecilia Gonzalez said she was shocked to learn $15,000 she had paid to Coronado along with $1,700 monthly rent was likely lost when she saw July 2018 TV coverage of dozens of other people filing complaints at the criminal courthouse.

“And it was like somebody throws a bucket of ice water on top of you,” Gonzalez said. “I want her to come and answer for everything she’s done I want her behind bars because it’s not fair. And she’s still doing this. We just heard other victims that she scammed last year.”

The District Attorney’s Office said a new theft accusation is the reason for an arrest warrant issued for Coronado Tuesday and not her failure to appear.

Judge Brandon Birmingham ordered that Coronado be held without bond pending a hearing where bond could be increased if deception about health is a factor.

Former clients Leigh and Jim Hoofnagle said they heard many excuses for Coronado’s past absences during a 2010 civil court dispute with the same attorney who represented Coronado Tuesday.

“She’s been in the hospital. She was homeless. She’s been with her daughter,” Leigh Hoofnagle said.

They said their dispute was over $40,000 that they say they never received that Coronado took from a potential buyer of a home in Anna they were selling.

“She’s the only bilingual person in the equation. My Spanish is not so good. He spoke no English. So, she positioned herself in the middle, controlling both sides of the arrangement,” Jim Hoofnagle said. “It took us $25,000 and 6 months in district court in Collin County for the judge to understand we didn’t take that man’s money.”

The couple from Corinth said Coronado made deals to sell that same property to four different buyers without their knowledge.

They also came to the Dallas County courtroom Wednesday hoping to finally see Pauline Coronado in criminal court.

All of the alleged victims left disappointed.

Coronado could avoid cameras by surrendering the new arrest warrant she faces in some other jurisdiction.

But she must eventually face Judge Brandon Birmingham in person in his courtroom at a hearing that should have advance notice in public records.

Attorney Dennis Croman who represented Coronado Tuesday has said in the past that she did nothing wrong. He declined to comment Tuesday and was not available Wednesday.