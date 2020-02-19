New Amazon Distribution Center Being Built in Forney

A new Amazon distribution center is under construction in Forney, the city announced Wednesday.

The 200,000 square-foot center, which is being developed by Seefried Properties, broke ground in late January, the city said.

It is expected to be completed by late 2020.

The center will be located in the Gateway Development, a mixed-use development along U.S. Highway 80 and Gateway Boulevard.

The city did not say how many employees will be hired to work at the center.