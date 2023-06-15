Irving

New access to Shelton's Bear Creek Cemetery for former slaves in Irving

Hard to reach cemetery is perched above a highway, surrounded by new development

By Ken Kalthoff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An isolated cemetery that includes former slaves now has new access for families of loved ones who wish to visit.

Shelton’s Bear Creek Cemetery is perched along the George Bush Turnpike in Irving

Development that surrounded and further isolated the burial ground turns out to be a link to reach it.

A wall separating the cemetery from a new housing development now has a door through which visitors can enter the cemetery.

For the first time Thursday, Anthony Bond, who’s looked after the place for the past 28 years, saw the new access to this hard-to-reach location.

“It’s very difficult to get here, but it’s easier now and that is a blessing from God,” he said.

The path includes a ramp up the curb from a new street in the adjacent neighborhood. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 14 mins ago

Dallas Police Department begins outreach and education on mandatory reporting

Richardson 2 hours ago

‘I could've died': Driver recounts piece of rebar flying through windshield

The path was built through teamwork with Irving city officials and the housing developer.

“Everybody saw the significance of this property and what a gem it is for the community to have so we wanted to make sure that it was accessible for everybody,” Irving Parks Director Joe Moses said.

Among those buried in the cemetery are the descendants of former slaves who settled in the area that once was a plantation.

“You still have a lot of family relatives that are here, that have ties to this cemetery, that can trace their ancestry back to this cemetery.  As an African American, to be able to do something like that, that’s amazing because a lot of us, we can’t trace our history,” Moses said.

Thursday, Anthony Bond received a document from Irving city officials showing a dedicated easement to the cemetery from the new street which the city helped secure.

It’s something Bond said he has been seeking for years.

“Anybody that’s got loved ones buried under the ground in a cemetery wants to able to visit their loved ones and have them rest in peace,” he said.

And now, visiting Shelton’s Bear Creek Cemetery in Irving is easier.

The City of Irving helped pay for the pathway but donations and volunteers are still needed to maintain the cemetery.

The pathway also makes it easier for volunteers to help.

This article tagged under:

Irvingslavery
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us