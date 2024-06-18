Netflix set to open fan experience in Galleria Dallas

Netflixed announced Tuesday it will open two permanent fan experience locations in 2025.

The first two locations will be in Dallas and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Netflix House will be a year-round experience where fans will step beyond the screen to enjoy their favorite shows and movies. The experiences will be updated regularly, according to a statement from Marian Lee, Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer.

"At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings,” says Lee.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The concept is based on previous Netflix live experiences for Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Netflix Bites, the company said in a press release.

“We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways," says Lee.

The streaming media company said it chose the locations because they are part of popular shopping centers, boast foot traffic, and proximity to major cities. Both locations will occupy former department stores with footprints over 100,000 square feet.

For up-to-date information check NetflixHouse.com.