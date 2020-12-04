Netflix

Netflix Docuseries ‘Selena: The Series' Streaming Worldwide Now

The wait is over. The two-part Netflix docuseries "Selena: The Series" started streaming worldwide at midnight Friday.

"Selena: The Series" is described by Netflix as a coming-of-age drama that follows Selena Quintanilla from talented youngster to musical phenom, aided by her family.

A breakthrough star in male-dominated Tejano music, the singer was just shy of her 24th birthday in 1995 when she was fatally shot by a former business associate.

The two-part series debuts Friday with Christian Serratos ("The Walking Dead") as Selena and Gabriel Chavarria ("East Los Angeles') and Ricardo Chavira ("Desperate Housewives") among the cast members.

