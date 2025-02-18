DallasNews.com

Neiman Marcus to close downtown Dallas store after more than 100 years

The luxury retailer received notice to terminate occupancy, plans $100 million investment in NorthPark site

By Brian Womack | The Dallas Morning News

Neiman Marcus is closing its downtown store after more than 100 years in the core of the city.

According to a report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the storied site on Main Street will shutter effective March 31, according to a statement from Saks Global, the new owner of Neiman Marcus. Despite yearslong negotiations, it received a notice from a landlord to terminate the occupancy, “forcing us to close,” the statement said.

The shuttering is not a reflection of business performance and is not tied to the recent acquisition, according to an internal memo sent Tuesday to employees by Saks Global Operating Group CEO Marc Metrick acquired by The Dallas Morning News.

In addition, Saks plans to invest $100 million in renovations to the NorthPark Center store, the company said. That will enable it “to offer a new level of luxury fashion and service at one of our premier store locations,” it said.

