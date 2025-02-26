The flagship Neiman Marcus store in Downtown Dallas will remain open after an agreement was reached with the Slaughter family and the City of Dallas.

In February the the company’s new owners, Saks Global, announced they were being forced to close the landmark location.

The ground lease on the flagship store ended on Jan. 31, 2025, and was extended to March 31, 2025.

On Wednesday, The Dallas Consortium for The Downtown Neiman Marcus released a statement announcing an agreement for the land owned by the Slaughter family to be donated to the City of Dallas, securing the continued operation of the flagship store.

The City of Dallas will commit the land to the continued operations of the Downtown Neiman Marcus store, according to the statement.

“This kind of vision and cooperation between the real estate community, Downtown stakeholders and longtime passionate Neiman Marcus customers have been the driving force motivating us for the betterment of our city," said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. "We are committed to ensuring that the flagship Neiman Marcus store in Downtown is open for many years to come with no barriers related to this land lease."