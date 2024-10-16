driven to death

Neighbors want more immediate actions to address deadly stretch of Loop 12

By Katy Blakey

Changes are coming to the deadliest street in Dallas.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced plans to make Loop 12 safer after NBC 5 Investigates' ‘Driven to Death’ series highlighted the traffic deaths and injuries along its southern corridor.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Yet some neighbors fear officials aren’t moving fast enough.

Amber Hartfield with For Oak Cliff attended Tuesday’s town hall, where proposals were presented.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Among the changes announced are plans to add 15 new traffic signals and crosswalks, consolidate bus stops near safer crossings, and install lighting along the entire corridor.

“Those will absolutely help. They will be necessary,” Hartfield said.

Yet, she and others left the meeting frustrated by the timeline.

TxDOT said it could take 18 months to make changes. Already, 18 people have died in traffic crashes on the loop this year.

“It’s a state of emergency. If you look at the death toll of this roadway, especially in the southern sector, it’s an emergency,” Hartfield said.

She provided officials with her own safety proposals and plans to keep pushing with the community for immediate action.

“We’re going to standby to make sure these improvements happen because there are lives on the line,” Hartfield said.

Already, TxDOT and the city have implemented new, lower speed limits.

Officials pledged Tuesday to examine ways to speed up timelines. They're also considering using federal dollars to hire new officers for speed enforcement.

DRIVEN TO DEATH

driven to death Nov 2, 2023

Dallas traffic death rate worst among 10 largest U.S. cities

driven to death Nov 6, 2023

Dallas plan to cut traffic deaths rolls slowly years after council OK'd ‘Vision Zero'

driven to death Nov 7, 2023

Dallas City Council members question lack of progress on ‘Vision Zero' traffic safety plan

driven to death Nov 8, 2023

Can a Canadian city be a model for Dallas when it comes to road safety?

driven to death Nov 9, 2023

Experts question if high speed limits and bad road designs add to Dallas traffic deaths

driven to death Nov 17, 2023

With speed the leading cause of Dallas traffic deaths, where are the police?

Dallas Jan 30

$500M Dallas transportation bond proposal devotes less than 2% to ‘Vision Zero' road safety plan

nbc 5 investigates Dec 13, 2023

One dangerous Dallas street will get a ‘road diet' with federal funds

Dallas Jan 31

Dallas council members question ‘minimal' Vision Zero road safety funding in bond plan

Fort Worth Feb 6

Fort Worth fatal crashes up 31% in five years as city talks ‘Vision Zero'

driven to death Feb 6

Dallas intersection where NBC 5 highlighted pedestrian dangers gets a new crosswalk

driven to death Feb 7

Draft traffic study suggests major changes to slow speedy drivers on Ferguson Road in far East Dallas

driven to death Feb 14

Five pedestrians killed in 11 months on less than a mile of Loop 12, prompting calls for change

driven to death Feb 16

State senator pledges action after NBC 5 investigation highlights deaths on Loop 12

driven to death Feb 20

Dallas ‘Vision Zero' road safety progress questioned at city council briefing

driven to death Feb 21

‘It could have killed someone' Dallas residents beg for protection from dangerous drivers on NW Hwy

driven to death Feb 28

Dallas Dept. of Transportation misses deadlines for responding to road complaints thousands of times

driven to death Feb 29

Dallas residents hear city's plan to address traffic dangers on Ferguson Road

driven to death Mar 27

DART considers moving bus stops to areas safer for pedestrians

driven to death Apr 3

Dallas City Council questions how to accelerate road safety plan

traffic May 1

Could your phone help save you from a wrong-way driver?

Fort Worth May 15

Fort Worth streets identified as dangerous years ago are still among the most deadly

Dallas May 22

Triple-digit speeds on Central raise concerns about expressway turned speedway

driven to death Aug 28

Dallas considers lowering speed limits on city's deadliest road

Dallas Sep 6

Passenger in car that hit & killed student on E. Ledbetter Drive/Loop 12 charged with murder: DPD

driven to death Sep 8

Dozens of 'emergency' traffic safety changes planned for Loop 12

driven to death Sep 11

Dallas lowers speed limit on Central Expwy after NBC 5 Investigates reveals extreme speeds

driven to death Sep 25

Headed ‘to the pokey.' DFW-area police warn extreme speeders of possible arrest

Dallas Sep 30

Crash injuring six children highlights Loop 12 danger zone again

Dallas Oct 3

Speed limits drop on Loop 12, Central Expressway headed into Downtown Dallas

This article tagged under:

driven to deathDallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us