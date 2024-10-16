Neighbors want more immediate actions to address deadly stretch of Loop 12

Changes are coming to the deadliest street in Dallas.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced plans to make Loop 12 safer after NBC 5 Investigates' ‘Driven to Death’ series highlighted the traffic deaths and injuries along its southern corridor.

Yet some neighbors fear officials aren’t moving fast enough.

Amber Hartfield with For Oak Cliff attended Tuesday’s town hall, where proposals were presented.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Among the changes announced are plans to add 15 new traffic signals and crosswalks, consolidate bus stops near safer crossings, and install lighting along the entire corridor.

“Those will absolutely help. They will be necessary,” Hartfield said.

Yet, she and others left the meeting frustrated by the timeline.

TxDOT said it could take 18 months to make changes. Already, 18 people have died in traffic crashes on the loop this year.

“It’s a state of emergency. If you look at the death toll of this roadway, especially in the southern sector, it’s an emergency,” Hartfield said.

She provided officials with her own safety proposals and plans to keep pushing with the community for immediate action.

“We’re going to standby to make sure these improvements happen because there are lives on the line,” Hartfield said.

Already, TxDOT and the city have implemented new, lower speed limits.

Officials pledged Tuesday to examine ways to speed up timelines. They're also considering using federal dollars to hire new officers for speed enforcement.