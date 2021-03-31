Neighbors Throw Birthday Bash for Beloved Mailman

A Richardson street turned into a block party Wednesday afternoon as neighbors stopped to celebrate “Ronald Appreciation Day,” in honor of their beloved postal carrier's birthday.

Ronald Terry’s been delivering mail to the street for the better part of the last decade.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

During that time, neighbors said he’s done so much more like making an occasion out of delivering the annual letters letting kids know who their next teacher is, chasing down runaway dogs, and even leading a toddler home who’d escaped out the front door.

“Ronald gives our kids peace signs every day. He honks. He encourages. He is just this presence in our neighborhood that brings joy. You could have a mailman that just comes by and delivers mail, but Ronald does so much more than that,” said Elizabeth Pigg.

Neighbor Kayley Wille said it’s a service that was especially appreciated last spring during the shutdown.

“It was kind of the highlight of everyone’s day to just see Ronald’s big smile. He never skipped a beat. He was always energetic and enthusiastic and always flashing us his peace sign,” said Wille.

During the Mardi Gras themed festivities, an ode to Terry’s New Orleans roots, neighborhood kids jumped up and down cheering for Terry with signs in hand.

The neighbors showered him with cards, beads and a king cake before he continued on his route.